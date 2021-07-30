Cruise Deal of the Week – July 30, 2021

We’re just days away from the month of August and it’s gearing up to be a big month for cruisers! Especially cruisers who are headed to Alaska via Seattle as it’s been well over a year since cruise ships sailed up the famous Inside Passage to ports like Ketchikan, Skagway, Juneau and more. One of the premier Alaska cruise operators is Holland America Line and they’ve positioned their ship Nieuw Amsterdam for cruises to America’s northernmost state starting on July 31st with itineraries leaving from Seattle through late September.

If you’ve always wanted to cruise to Alaska, do we have a Cruise Deal of the Week for you!

Holland America 7-Day Alaska Cruise

Nieuw Amsterdam was freshly refurbished in 2018 and the ship is all set to begin sailing the Inside Passage from Seattle with calls on Puget Sound, Stephens Passage, Juneau, Glacier Bay, Icy Strait, Sitka and Ketchikan. Holland America Line is offering some pretty awesome deals for those who book, including up to $1,700 cash back, free drinks, free wifi, a free shore excursion and 1-night of specialty dining on the cruise line. You can even get onboard credit to spend at places like the spa!

Nieuw Statendam, the second of Holland’s Pinnacle-Class ships, also happens to be the largest and most advanced in the whole fleet thanks to a focus on modern amenities and outstanding design. Dining options like Pinnacle Grill, Canaletto and Rudi’s Sel de Mer are popular options for cruisers after a day exploring the wilderness of Alaska! Let us know which was your favorite!

There are four dates in August and another four in September to choose from so you can fit your Alaska cruise vacation in around your life. The prices for each cruise range depending on the date, but the lowest ticket price we saw was $729 for an interior room.