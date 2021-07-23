Cruise Deal of the Week – July 23, 2021

We are just two days away from the very first sailing on board a Norwegian Cruise Line ship in 500 days! Norwegian Jade will set sail on a cruise around the Greek Isles on Sunday and while it might be a little late to hop on board that particular cruise, there are plenty more from the cruise line heading out in the next few months. Whether you want to cruise around Europe, Alaska or the Caribbean, Norwegian has positioned ships all over the world in preparation for their restart so there are plenty of options for cruisers ready to get out and sail!

Here’s just one of the many awesome cruises from Norwegian Cruise Line you can book RIGHT NOW! It’s time for the Cruise Deal of the Week!

Cruise the Baja Peninsula

Norwegian Bliss is headed to Mexico! The ship sets sail from sunny Los Angeles, California on October 24, 2021 and spends two days at sea before calling on Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlan and Cabo San Lucas before heading back to L.A. There are multiple dates to choose from as well ranging from the first cruise in October all the way through April 2022 so you can choose the date that works the best around your schedule.

The deals range depending on the date you sail, but the lowest price for an inside room starts at $559 and the lowest price for a suite is just $860. Norwegian is also offering up to $1,700 cash back, five free perks, reduced deposits, free airfare for your second guest and extra latitude points on select sailings. Make sure you look through all the dates as which dates so sail can affect which deals you can take advantage of. Some sailings even offer onboard credit for the spa and more!

If you’ve ever wanted to experience the beauty of Mexico’s famous Baja Peninsula, this cruise is for you!