Cruise Deal of the Week – July 19, 2019

How many of you have ever been on a solo cruise? Most people don’t cruise alone because of annoying single supplement charges where you’re essentially paying for a non-existent person to occupy your cabin. Paying for two when you’re only one didn’t seem fair to the people at Pandaw, so they decided to do something about it. If you’ve ever dreamed about a river cruise in India, there’s now an affordable way to do it by yourself!

Lower Ganges River Cruise

Thanks to Pandaw’s Going Solo to India deal, single cruisers don’t have to pay a single supplement. That’s right, NOTHING! The cruise line is also offering a 10% off discovery discount and a 20% members club discount on select dates. There are two itineraries to choose from: one leaving April 19th 2020 and the other October 25th 2020. Each are seven night cruises along the Lower Ganges River in India.

The cruise includes all meals, cocktail hour, cultural performances, movie nights and mountain bike excursions to get closer to authentic India. Pandaw also has options for those looking to expand their vacation with pre or post-cruise itineraries for cruisers.

Check out the Pandaw website to learn more!