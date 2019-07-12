Cruise Deal of the Week – July 12, 2019

You know what your summer is missing? An adventure! Plenty of cruise lines offer a fun and relaxing time on board the ship, but some cruise lines are geared towards getting guests closer to nature and adventure. UnCruise is one such cruise line with tons of small-ship itineraries to exotic locations and a new deal is saving cruisers hundreds on their perfect adventure cruise vacation.

Special Offer from UnCruise

Those who book by July 31 can save a ton of money on cruises to places like Costa Rica, Panama, Mexico, Hawaii, Alaska and the Pacific Northwest.

Thinking about checking out Costa Rica? Save $500 per person on select 10-night voyages when you use the promo code MACAW614 and book by July 31.

How about adventuring through the islands of Hawaii? Save $350 per person on itineraries leaving between November 2019 through January 2020 when you use the promo code HAWAII700.

Lusting for the call of the wild? Save $1,200 per couple when you book a 2020 sailing to Alaska aboard the fantastic S.S. Legacy.

All the deals can be found on the special offer page of the UnCruise website. Which cruise would you like to book most? Let us know in the comments below!