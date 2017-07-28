Cruise Deal of the Week – Jul. 28, 2017

Tall-ship operator Star Clippers is currently offering two deals for travelers:

One features complimentary airfare and a complimentary post-cruise hotel night stay when you sail the 11-night Star Flyer cruise from Montego Bay to St. Maarten, January 30 – February 10, 2018. Fares start from $2,140 per person.

The other gives solo travelers 65 percent off cruises to the Caribbean, Mediterranean, Thailand, Singapore and Bali with rates as low as $1,360.

Contact Star Clippers or your travel agent for more.