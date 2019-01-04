SEARCH

Princess Cruises Debuts New Wine List
Princess Cruises Debuts New Wine List

Cruise Deal of the Week – January 4, 2019

Cruise Deal of the Week

Calling all Miami Dolphin fans! MSC Cruises has long partnered with the NFL’s southernmost franchise to offer theme cruises with personnel from the team, former players and even the world famous Miami Dolphins cheerleaders. The cruise line is now taking bookings for the 2019 Miami Dolphins Fan Cruise on board the brand new MSC Seaside.

Miami Dolphins Cruise Deal

If cruising with your favorite football franchise isn’t sweet enough, MSC is spicing up the deal with FREE drink and FREE wifi, a total value of nearly $350! For a limited time, you can also offer an up front deposit of only $99.

The cruise leaves Miami in early March and cruises all around the Caribbean including the Bahamas, Puerto Rico, St. Maarten and St. Thomas. MSC Seaside is one of the newest and most spectacular ships at sea and if you haven’t cruised on it yet, you’re missing out!

Miami Dolphins

Cruise with the Dolphins Cheerleaders on board MSC Seaside

One of the most important factors people consider when booking their cruise vacation is the food and drink offerings on board the ship. From a main dining…

