Cruise Deal of the Week – January 31, 2020

While many cruisers are packing their bags for a Caribbean cruise vacation this winter, others are looking ahead to their summer vacation. Alaska cruises are some of the most popular vacations for Americans as they allow people to get up close and personal with the wilderness of Alaska all from the comfort and luxury of a state of the art cruise ship. Go for a hike along a glacier and come back to a spa fully prepared to pamper and please. It’s the best of both worlds!

If you’re planing an Alaska cruise vacation for Summer 2020, then do we have a deal for you! Spend seven days on board the gorgeous Norwegian Jewel sailing from Seward to Hubbard Glacier, Icy Strait, Holkham Bay/Alaska, Juneau, Skagway, Ketchikan, Cruise Inside Passage and ending in Vancouver.

There a a ton of sailing dates to choose from, June through August, but the June 1st sailing is the best of the bunch. Interior staterooms start at just $594 and depending on which stateroom you book, you could get up to five perks like internet packages, free drinks, upgraded dining and more.

About Norwegian Jewel

The 2,376-passenger ship has 16 dining options, 13 bars/lounges (including an O’Sheehan’s Neighborhood Bar & Grill) and Nickelodeon programming for kids. She entered service in 2005, but underwent a drydock in 2018 where major upgrades included redesigned dining rooms, new bars and lounges, an Entourage kids club and more.