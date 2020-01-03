Cruise Deal of the Week – January 3, 2020

fbpx

Before you take your flying car to work today, don’t forget to tell your house robot to walk the dog and make mac and cheese for dinner.

Okay okay, the year 2020 isn’t quite that advanced, but that doesn’t mean technology can’t make it easy to book an awesome cruise vacation! Check out Porthole’s deal site where some of the best cruise ships and lines in the world are looking to fill up their itineraries before setting sail! 

Norwegian Cruise Line, one of the most popular in the world, has a bunch of awesome deals as the New Year begins and if you’re looking for an awesome family vacation, look no further! Spend five incredible days on board the lovely Norwegian Sky with stops in Key West, Great Stirrup Cay, Freeport City, and Nassau. The cruise starts and ends in Miami, Florida

Book today and save big on your stateroom and get a bunch of extras depending on what you book. If you choose a studio or interior stateroom, you receive one free perk from the list of 5. The perks include free beverage packages, specialty dining, free internet, shore excursion credit and free guests! Those who book a balcony or suite can get all of the above included! 

In 2010, an imposing trio of bald, blue madmen convinced me that onboard entertainment was about to take an extraordinary turn. At the time, I was seated…

