Cruise Deal of the Week – January 25, 2019

Doldrums of January got you down? One of the top names in high-end cruise experiences is offering a deal that will have you kissing the January blues goodbye!

The “Beyond the Ordinary” Savings Event and the Star Perks from Windstar Cruises offers 20 percent savings and free laundry service on all sailings 14 days and longer featured in the line’s popular Star Collector series.

The savings event also includes an attractive incentive for passengers to enjoy while the cruise is underway — Star Perks bonus gives passengers a choice: up to $1,000 shipboard credit, free Wi-Fi, or free gratuities. Available on hundreds of Windstar sailings worldwide, savings and Star Perks both vary by cruise and destination.

“Beyond Ordinary” Savings Event Offers:

Best fares and availability of the year

Free laundry service on all voyages 14 days or longer

Savings of up to 20% on longer Star Collectors Voyages

Plus — Pick a ‘Star Perk’ to Combine Savings:

Ship Board Credit:

Up to $1,000 per premium suite on Alaska & Canada/New England cruises

Up to $400 per suite on all other Windstar destinations worldwide

Free Gratuities: Windstar covers gratuities charges of $13.50 per person, per day. The amount fluctuates based on cruise length with savings starting at $189 per stateroom for a 7-day cruise.

Free Wi-Fi: 500 MB Wi-Fi Package: $120 per person; $240 per stateroom/suite value

Windstar Cruises has tons of awesome itineraries to choose from so don’t miss out on finally taking that trip you’ve been thinking about.

