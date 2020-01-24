fbpx

Cruise Deal of the Week – January 24, 2020

Cruise Deal of the Week

The island of Puerto Rico has been in the news lately after a series of earthquakes shook residents and caused significant damage across the island. Cruisers from all over sprung into action and started gathering supplies and donations for the people on the island. If you’re looking for a way to help Puerto Rico, booking a cruise from San Juan and staying in the city before and after you sail is a huge boost to the local economy! We’ve even got a sweet deal on a 7-day sailing on board the gorgeous Celebrity Summit leaving from San Juan this March! 

7-Day Eastern Caribbean on board Celebrity Summit 

Leaving from sunny San Juan, the ship heads to Barbados, St. Lucia, Antigua, St. Kitts, St. Thomas and then back to San Juan.

Perks and savings include inside staterooms starting at just $424 per person and get up to $2000 Instant Savings & 50% OFF 3rd/4th/5th Guests. Balcony staterooms start at just $934 per person.

About Celebrity Summit 

Celebrity Summit is one of Celebrity Cruises Millennium-class ships built in 2001. The ship recently underwent a three week drydock in March of 2019 to refurbish existing cabins and add 30 new cabins to the ship’s capacity. 

