Cruise Deal of the Week – January 18, 2019

Happy Friday Cruisers!

It’s peak season for warm weather cruising in the Caribbean and elsewhere South of the Equator, but some of you are still stuck at home watching the snow pile up. Never fear, SeaDream Yacht Club is here to make sure the rest of your winter is a whole lot better!

The exclusive luxury cruise line is offering 10 percent off each consecutive segment for bookings of back to back voyages. Guests can select between four grand voyage options in 2019 and up to 18 different options in 2020. The collection features sailings across single regions as well transatlantic crossings.

SeaDream Yacht Club Grand Voyages

Those looking for a cruise that’s well beyond the ordinary should check out one of the Grand voyages for 2019 and 2020, which include a transatlantic crossing, sailing to unique ports in the Caribbean as well as the jaunts in the Mediterranean among others. As they put it, guests have ample time to enjoy the “SeaDream Difference.”

Sounds pretty good to us!

RELATED: Living the SeaDream

“Our grand voyages resonate with travelers looking for a carefree vacation where they can unwind while exploring some of the world’s most iconic destinations,” Andreas Brynestad, SeaDream Yacht Club EVP of sales, marketing and operations. “Grand voyages allow guests to enjoy an extended vacation and visit more ports while only having to unpack once.”

For a limited time you can save 10% when you book back to back, why would you ever go home!