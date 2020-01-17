Cruise Deal of the Week – January 17, 2020

You don’t have to go far for a great vacation if you live in South Florida. Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line announced a flash sale on its ‘Roaring Twenties’ offer, giving travelers more reasons to book an escape to paradise in 2020! From just $99 per person, guests who book two-night sailings to Nassau or Grand Bahama Island – departing now through June 30, 2020 – will receive 50 percent off the second guest. In addition, cruisers who book an oceanview or suite stateroom will enjoy FREE “Roaring Perks,” including:

$20 onboard credit

Five drinks for $20

20 percent off specialty dining, spa treatments, and Wi-Fi

Children ages 12 and under sail free

The deal is good for sailings on both MV Grand Classica and MV Grand Celebration, the two Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line which sail out of the Port of Palm Beach.

About the ships:

Grand Classica underwent a major refurbishment in 2014, and in October 2017, a comprehensive dry dock took place to improve systems and infrastructure, complemented with refurbishments and improvements.

With 10 passenger decks, the 52,900 gross-ton, 1,680-guest Grand Classica features accommodation options that include staterooms and suites, junior suites, oceanview, and inside. The ship also boasts a Central Atrium and deck names that reflect the islands of the Bahamas such as Bimini Deck and Abacos Deck. Guests will find a wide range of eight dining options, as well as live entertainment, a large casino, two pools, and more. Other amenities include a conference center; a spa, fitness center, and salon; a kid’s club for ages 3 to 17; a shopping plaza; an Internet lounge and card room; and a photo gallery.