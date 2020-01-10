Cruise Deal of the Week – January 10, 2020

Today we have a cruise deal from one of the top names in cruising, Royal Caribbean! Mariner of the Seas recently underwent millions of dollars in renovations, upgrading just about everything on board. The ship is now sailing from Port Canaveral on four day itineraries and you can snag a great last minute deal on a cruise leaving in January or February.

Port Canaveral Cruise Royal Caribbean

Port Canaveral is one of the most popular cruise ports in not just America, but the whole world. Millions of cruisers sail from Port Canaveral to the Bahamas and Caribbean each year and now is your chance to sail with interior rooms starting at just $209. From Cape Canaveral, the cruise arrives bright and early the next morning at Perfect Day Cococay. The next day is spent in Nassau, Bahamas before a day at sea on the way back to Port Canaveral.

Guests who book can also get some pretty awesome exclusive offers added to their package like free gratuities, 60% off their 2nd guest and 30% 3rd and 4th guests. You can also get a $50 credit to use on board.

Here’s a description from Porthole Cruise Magazine about the ship’s new upgrades:

Along with upgrades like new furniture, paint and a modern interior design, Mariner of the Seas will also feature a host of new attractions designed to enhance the guest experience. New cruise ship upgrades include the SkyPad, a new virtual reality bungee trampoline experience which lets guests bounce out of this world and a glow-in-the-dark laser tag arena. A new water slide and FlowRider surfing simulator are also expected to be favorites with passengers sailing with the well-known cruise line. New dining options are also available including a new tiki-chic lounge called The Bamboo Room, Izumi Hibachi & Sushi, Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade and Sugar Beach candy shop.