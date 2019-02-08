SEARCH

Island Style: Handmade Modernism
Island Style: Handmade Modernism

Porthole Cruise Magazine - February 7, 2019
February 8, 2019

Cruise Deal of the Week – February 8, 2019

Cruise Deal of the Week

There’s plenty of good cruise deals floating around the web, but not many of them actually make you say wow!

Royal Caribbean is running a flash sale this weekend with some pretty awesome deals and savings and they’re calling it the WOW Sale. The sale runs through Sunday the 10th of February so if you’re thinking about sailing after March 6, 2019, then this deal is one you shouldn’t pass up.

Cruise Deal

WOW Sale Royal Caribbean

Passengers get up to $400 to spend on board the ship in places like the stores and spa while kids sail for free and second guests are 60% off!

Every cruise vacation should make you say wow, but it’s extra special when you get to save some money, too!

Quark’s New Ship Will Have 2 Helidecks
Symphony of the Seas Cruise Ship Review
5 Ways To Have A Blast In San Blas
First Look: Carnival Mardi Gras Roller Coaster
You can’t help but be enchanted by Jamaican ceramicist Victoria Silvera’s sea urchin collection. Delicate yet eye-catching and seamlessly combining function and form, the handmade tableware and…

