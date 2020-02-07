Cruise Deal of the Week – February 7, 2020

One of the fastest growing cruise lines sailing today is MSC Cruises. With 17 ships in the fleet, MSC has cruises sailing all over the world with more on the horizon. With the opening of their new private island resort, Ocean Cay, MSC Cruises has some great deals going for those looking to check it out. Ocean Cay is in the Bahamas and is included on many of MSC’s itineraries sailing from Miami. Today we’ve got an awesome deal for a four day sailing on board MSC Seaside with stops in Ocean Cay and Nassau.

Cruise to Ocean Cay on MSC Seaside

Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve is an eco-friendly private island with an authentic Bahamian look and feel. The island comes complete with dining, activities, entertainment and of course, plenty of chairs and beachfront for those with relaxation in mind. MSC ships can pull right up to the pier so there’s no need for tendering.

Starting at just $224 per person for an inside room, the cruise is a fantastic deal. Those looking to upgrade their experience can book a suite for just $634 per person.

About MSC Seaside

MSC Seaside also features two zip lines (the longest at sea) as well as six public pools. Another architectural wow is the 131-foot-high glass floor Bridge of Sighs catwalk on Deck 16, which offers awe-inspiring views of the ocean and the South Beach Pool below. The exclusive ship-within-a-ship retreat offers 86 luxury suites, a dedicated concierge, priority check-in and check-out areas, 24-hour butler service, and 24/7 complimentary beverages.

MSC Seaside offers more activities for kids and families than any other MSC ship, including a dedicated kids-only buffet restaurant, and the largest Chicco-branded baby club for toddlers under 3 years old; two new LEGO-themed kid’s clubs for ages 3 to 11; and two teen clubs (one for 12-14 year olds and another for 15-17).