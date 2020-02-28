Cruise Deal of the Week – February 28, 2020

We’re just weeks away from the arrival of Virgin Voyages Scarlet Lady and the hype surrounding the newest ship at sea is only growing. Since the first people began to board the ship in England this week, Virgin is running some great promotions for those who book by March 31. The ship will sail to Miami soon where it will begin cruising the Bahamas and Caribbean from PortMiami.

$100 Bar Bonus

Virgin is taking a unique approach to cruising in many areas, including drinks. Most of the non-alcoholic beverages are included in the price of the ticket, but there’s no alcoholic drink package. Instead, cruisers can pre-pay their bar tab $300 before sailing and Virgin will add an extra $100 on top of it. Usually it’s only a $50 bonus, but it’s being doubled for a limited time in honor of the ship’s first sailings. The pre-paid tab is good anywhere on board the ship as well as at The Beach Club at Bimini, the cruise line’s private island-style resort in the Bahamas.

$400 On Board Credit

Not only can you take advantage of a few free drinks courtesy of Virgin Voyages, but the line is also giving away $400 in on board credits to those who book by March 31, 2020. The credit can be used for a bunch of things on the ship like the spa, taking mixology classes or shore excursions. Depending on what style cabin you book, you can get between $100 and $400 to spend.

Suite Life

If you’re going to sail on a ship built by a man who’s live a rockstar life, then you might as well give it a try as well! Anyone who books one of the suites on board, like the Massive, Fab, Posh or Gorgeous suites, will get their 3rd and 4th guests for free. As Virgin notes on their website, every rockstar has an entourage!