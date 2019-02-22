Some people just don’t like the beach. The sand gets everywhere, you come back sunburned and you have to carry a million bags back and forth from the car. If that sounds like you, then the All Aboard to Denali sale from Princess Cruises is right up your alley!

All Aboard to Denali

The All Aboard to Denali sale is a hot deal on a 10-day expedition aboard Royal Princess to Alaska and British Columbia. Not only is the price of the cruise way lower than usual, starting at $998 for an interior stateroom for the first two guests, but the perks included make this deal one you just can’t pass up. Sailing with a group? Guests 3 + 4 are only $734 for an interior stateroom.

All Aboard to Denali allows guests the option to explore the wilderness of Denali National Park with a little extra something jingling their pockets. Those who book now can receive up to $450 towards the Denali National Park excursion as well as $450 to spend on board the ship. You also get a free night of specialty dining at one of the many restaurant options onboard.