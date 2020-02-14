Cruise Deal of the Week – February 14, 2020

fbpx

Few place on Earth are more romantic than the Mediterranean. Whether you’re sampling the gelato in Naples, shopping for flowers at the Central Market in Cadiz, or lounging on a beach chair in the Greek Islands, this part of the world is simply too good to be true. Today we’ve got a repositioning cruise that leaves from Fort Lauderdale in April that cruisers will absolutely LOVE! 

14 Day Transatlantic Repositioning Cruise 

From the sunny beaches of Fort Lauderdale, Holland America Line Zuiderdam will sail across the Atlantic Ocean with stops in Funchal, Portugal and two calls in Spain before finishing in the Italian port city of Civitavecchia which is your gateway to Rome. The journey includes eight days at sea (seven of them in a row after leaving Fort Lauderdale) so you’ll have plenty of time to kick back, unwind and explore Zuiderdam. 

Inside rooms start at just $599 for TWO WEEKS! That’s a deal you won’t find anywhere else. Upgrade to a Balcony Stateroom for just $799 and really take your vacation to the next level. If you really want to splurge, a suite starts at $1999 and is easily the most luxurious way to cross the ocean on Zuiderdam. Floor-to-ceiling windows, private verandahs, whirlpool baths and more, it’s clear that the suite life it pretty sweet! Treat yourself and someone special this Valentine’s Day and upgrade your accommodations while the prices are still low! 

From Holland America Line: 

First of our Vista-class ships, Zuiderdam boasts classic nautical lines and finishes, modern amenities and a spectacular art and antique collection. While on board, explore the world’s wonders through BBC Earth Experiences. Enjoy regional cooking demonstrations and food and wine tastings with EXC Port to Table. Relax with a rejuvenating treatment at the Greenhouse Spa & Salon. Enjoy the wide array of delectable cuisines in our restaurants.

Sounds pretty great to us! 

After three years, 100,000 tons of materials and lots of hard work from the shipbuilders at Fincantieri, Virgin Voyages Scarlet Lady is ready to begin her career…

