Emeralds of Cartagena: Colombia’s Prized Gemstone
Cruise Shopping
Emeralds of Cartagena: Colombia’s Prized Gemstone

Porthole Cruise Magazine - February 1, 2019
February 1, 2019

Cruise Deal of the Week – February 1, 2019

Cruise Deal of the Week

One of the biggest weekends in America is finally here and in honor of Super Bowl Sunday, Celebrity Cruises has a winning deal no matter who you’re rooting for! Seriously, the deal is so good it would make even Bill Belichick smile!

A Super Deal

If you’re like most America’s, you’re going to spend the next two days knee deep in guacamole while yelling yourself hoarse at the TV. If you can tear yourself away from Jim Nance’s dulcet tones and Tom Brady’s gorgeous face for a few minutes, Celebrity Cruises is offering 4 free perks and savings up to $400 AND, seriously there’s more, 50% off your third and fourth guests.

What are the perks, you ask?

  • A premium beverage package
  • unlimited wi-fi
  • pre-paid tips
  • $150 to spend on board

If the Polar Vortex has you itching to cruise, then there’s no better deal than Celebrity’s Super Bowl Deal!

More Women Advancing as Cruise Industry Executives
Cruise News
More Women Advancing as Cruise Industry Executives

Porthole Cruise Magazine - January 23, 2019
Ship Review: Outstanding Seabourn <i>Ovation</i>
Featured
Ship Review: Outstanding Seabourn Ovation

Porthole Cruise Magazine - January 22, 2019
Life-Size Monopoly New on Dream Cruises
Cruise News
Life-Size Monopoly New on Dream Cruises

Porthole Cruise Magazine - January 21, 2019
Food and Dom Perignon Pairings on Oceania Cruises (VIDEO)
Cruise News
Food and Dom Perignon Pairings on Oceania Cruises (VIDEO)

Porthole Cruise Magazine - January 21, 2019

Here in Cartagena, a bustling port city on Colombia’s Northern coast, tourists flock from cruise ships to experience one of South America’s most distinct regions. Many are…

