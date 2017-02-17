Cruise Deals of the Week – Feb. 17, 2017

Cruise Deals of the Week – Feb. 17, 2017
Cruise Deals of the Week – Feb. 17, 2017
Posted by on February 17, 2017 in Cruise News, French Country Waterways, Hurtigruten, River Cruising
0 Comments
cruise deals

Cruise Deals of the Week – Feb. 17, 2017

DEAL 1: Expedition line Hurtigruten is offering deals on their coastal itineraries, including $250 off per person plus $200 (1,600 NOK) in onboard credit on 12-day voyages, $150 per person savings and $100 onboard credit on southward voyages, and $100 off per person and $100 per person onboard credit on northward voyages. Book by March 31, 2017.

Contact Hurtigruten or your travel agent for more.

 

DEAL 2: French Country Waterways is offering savings of $1,000 per person on August 27 and October 1, 2017, departures of their “Spirit of Burgundy” cruises.

Contact French Country Waterways, Ltd.,or your travel agent for more.

 

< Previous: Cruise Cocktail Competition
Next: News Briefs >

Tags:, , ,
Porthole Cruise Magazine
Whether you're a first-time or an experienced cruiser, the pages of Porthole Cruise Magazine will answer your questions, entice your senses, and inspire your next cruise. Featuring ship reviews, destination highlights, and stories and photography from cruises around the world, Porthole is available in both print and digital versions. Click here to subscribe.

Related Articles

0 Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.