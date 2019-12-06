Cruise Deal of the Week – December 6, 2019

Do you have your next cruise vacation planned? If not, we’ve got a once in a lifetime opportunity to cruise through the world famous Panama Canal on the beautiful Norwegian Joy. If you’ve never sailed through the canal but are avid cruisers, then now is a great time to book as unique a cruise as they come!

Panama Canal Cruise

Start in beautiful Miami and sail to Great Stirrup Cay, Cartagena/Colombia, through the Panama Canal, Puerto Caldera, Puerto Quetzal, Mazatlan, Puerto Vallarta, Cabo San Lucas, and finally to Los Angeles. This cruise is one of the coolest we’ve seen in terms of the itinerary and the amenities on board the ship, on of the newest in Norwegian Cruise Line’s fleet.

Leaving on February 14, 2020, it will be easy to feel the love when you see inside staterooms start at just $804 per person for this incredible 16 day itinerary. Upgrades to oceanview or balcony staterooms as well as suites are available for those who want to take their cruise vacation through the Panama Canal to the next level.