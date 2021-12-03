Cruise Deal of the Week – December 3, 2021

Click on the icons below to share this post









Did you miss out on the cruise deal bonanza that was Black Friday and Cyber Monday? Never fear! There are still a ton of awesome cruise deals to be had around the industry and there’s never been a better time to book your next cruise vacation.

When things get cold up North, things really start to heat up in the Caribbean. One of our favorite cruise lines for families, Disney Cruise Line, is sailing from Galveston with Minnie, Mickey, Pluto and the rest of the gang and you’ll never find a Disney cruise at a better price! Check out the Cruise Deal of the Week below and book your next cruise vacation!

4-Day Disney Cruise Line Western Caribbean Itinerary

With sail dates running between December 13, 2021 and January 28, 2022, there are plenty of options to choose from on board Disney Wonder from Galveston, TX. The ship will spend a day at sea before calling on Cozumel, Mexico before making the trip back to Texas. Make sure you really scan through the prices and dates as they fluctuate significantly and there are incredible deals to be had. For example, a balcony stateroom on the January 10th sailing is only $742 per person, but the same room on the December 27th sailing is $2,371 per person! The ship features Disney’s world renowned entertainment including Frozen, A Musical Spectacular and the very popular Marvel Super Hero Academy. Adults will love the French Quarter Lounge with jazz music specialty cocktails inspired by the City of New Orleans and delicious hot and sugary beignets!

For a limited time, those who book can get up to $2,800 off compliments of cruise.com and Disney is also offering special rates for Military personnel. If you’re looking for a fantastic family vacation that won’t break the bank, this might just be the cruise for you!