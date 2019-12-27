Cruise Deal of the Week – December 27, 2019

It’s not too late to give the gift of cruising this holiday season! If you’re dreaded heading back to the office in January, why not give yourself something to look forward to, like the cruise vacation of a lifetime for a fraction of the price you’d pay elsewhere. We’re talking less than $500 per person for a seven-night cruise.

Oh, yeah…did we mention it’s a brand new ship and that ship happens to be sailing the Mediterranean? Yeah.

Mediterranean Cruise on Costa Smeralda

Costa Smeralda is one of the most anticipated ships of the New Year and now is your chance to sail on a brand new ship with perks included for less than you’d think. The ship sails from Barcelona to Palma de Mallorca, Rome/Civitavecchia, La Spezia, Savona, Marseille and back to Barcelona all in seven days.

Perks vary by which stateroom you book, but can include drink packages and hundreds of dollars in onboard credit which can be used for a bunch of different amenities. There are few a different dates for sailings but if you have some flexibility and can swing a last-minute cruise, then you could get a great deal.