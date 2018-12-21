Cruise Deal of the Week – December 21, 2018

Have you finished all your last-minute shopping? You’ve still got a few days left to get that special someone on your list the best holiday gift possible, a cruise! There’s all sorts of great cruise deals to be had right now as cruise lines are filling up their ships for the coming 2019 sailing season.

P&O Cruises, a cruise line based in England, has one of the best deals we’ve seen so far thanks to their “Calling Life’s Explorers” campaign.

Calling Life’s Explorers

The most obvious part of the deal is slashed prices on almost all P&O Cruises itineraries and that includes reduced deposits. There are a bunch of other perks, too:

A 5% deposit for Select Price and Early Saver bookings

Complimentary extra on board spending money on Select Price Sea view cabins and more

Extra guests can sail for just a few bucks per person on selected cruises up to seven nights

Another announcement that has cruisers thrilled is P&O Cruises will be getting rid of the daily service charge for all guests beginning in May 2019. Sounds pretty great to us!