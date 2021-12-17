Cruise Deal of the Week – December 17, 2021

Click on the icons below to share this post









The holiday season is finally here and if you’re looking for the best possible post-holiday getaway, a cruise is one of the best things to do right now! Not only are most ships operating at a reduced capacity, but the deals and perks cruise lines are adding on make it truly the best time to cruise.

If you’re looking for a short getaway from sunny Miami, there are a bunch of 3 and 4 day cruises across a number of lines, but today we have a deal from Norwegian Cruise Line that you won’t want to miss. It’s the cruise deal of the week!

3-Day Cruise to the Bahamas

Leaving Friday January 14, 2022 from Port of Miami, Norwegian Pearl will sail to Grand Bahama Island and Norwegian Cruise Line’s private island Great Stirrup Cay. It returns to Miami on Monday the 17th. Interior rooms start at just $299 with balcony rooms at $415 and suites just $480! You won’t find a suite deal like that anywhere else! For guests who book now, Norwegian is offering up to $1,700 cash back, 35% off all guests, up to five offers included, and guests can even get up to $300 in onboard credit depending on your stateroom choice.

About Norwegian Pearl

Norwegian Pearl underwent a two-week dry dock in 2017 where every stateroom and many of the ship’s public areas were revitalized to provide a fresh modern look. All accommodations received a completely refreshed look with cool blue hues reminiscent of the calming ocean with silver and turquoise accents. Each stateroom features new furniture, new carpeting, new headboards, new televisions as well as the addition of USB outlets where guests can charge their handheld devices. Across the ship, more than 2,200 pieces of artwork were installed in staterooms, Cagney’s Restaurant, and The Haven.

Have you cruised on Norwegian Pearl before? Let us know in the comments!