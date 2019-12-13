Cruise Deal of the Week – December 13, 2019

Everyone needs a little magic in their life during the holiday season. One of the best ways to spread the joy of the holidays is to book a cruise vacation for the people in your life who mean the most. They’re always there when you need them, so why not return the favor and give the gift of a holiday cruise vacation on board the gorgeous Disney Magic? Disney Cruise Line is one of Porthole Cruise Magazine’s most highly rated cruise lines, especially when it comes to those cruising with kiddos. There’s always a ton of fun to be had on a Disney cruise so what are you waiting for?

4 Days on Disney Magic

From sunny PortMiami, Disney Magic sails to Nassau in the Bahamas before stopping at Disney’s private island resort Castaway Cay. There are tons of sailing dates to choose from including in January, February, March and April of 2020 so even if you’re booked up for the next couple months, you can probably still find a sailing that works for your schedule.

Staterooms start at just $735 which is a great deal considering Disney Cruise Lines is often one of the pricier at sea. Recently, Disney Magic added Rapunzel’s Royal Table, a Tangled-themed family restaurant featuring beloved characters and live entertainment. Upon entering the royal castle, guests are invited by the King and Queen of Corona to celebrate Princess Rapunzel’s birthday. Throughout the meal at Rapunzel’s Royal Table, Rapunzel, the maître d’, and even the Snuggly Duckling Thugs lead the festivities in song and dance, building up to a lively parade. Along with the original production of Tangled: The Musical that also takes place during each Disney Magic sailing, there’s a lot of light to see and experience. It’s a fun experience for the whole family!

Have you sailed on Disney Magic? Let us know what you thought and if you’re going to book this cruise deal of the week!