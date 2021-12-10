Cruise Deal of the Week – December 10, 2021

Click on the icons below to share this post









It’s never too early to start planning your next vacation! If you’re looking for something a little more exciting than lounging on a Caribbean beach this winter, why not book your next cruise vacation for the great white north of Alaska? The cruise industry got a huge boost this past summer when cruise ships returned to the docks of Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway, Sitka and all the rest and it’s looking like 2022 may be one of the biggest years for Alaska cruising yet!

Alaska cruises generally start in the Spring when Winter’s grip on America’s 49th state isn’t quite so strong and it runs through the early Fall. Norwegian Cruise Line is one of our favorite cruise lines in Alaska and they’ve got a cruise deal for in May 2022 that you won’t want to miss!

It’s time for the Cruise Deal of the Week!

5-Day Alaska Inside Passage Cruise Deal

Norwegian Sun will set sail on May 5, 2022 from Seattle, Washington for a five day cruise up Alaska’s Inside Passage with calls on Ketchikan and Victoria, British Columbia. Inside cabins start at just $571 and NCL is giving away a ton of free perks if you book now. Perks include a $50 shore excursion credit, free wifi, free drinks, free flights, 70% off your second guest and 3rd and 4th guests sail FREE! If the May 5th sailing doesn’t work for you, there’s another sailing a few weeks later on May 26th so pick the one that works best around your schedule.

Norwegian Sun underwent a refurbishment in the Spring of 2018 and added new restuarants and lounges like the Bliss Ultra Lounge, Spinnaker Lounge and Los Lobos Cantina. Specialty restaurants on board include Cagney’s Steakhouse, La Cucina, and Le Bistro.

If you missed out on cruising to Alaska in 2020 and 2021, don’t make the same mistake in 2022!