Cruise Deal of the Week – Dec. 15, 2017

Tall-ship operator Star Clippers is luring guests with two sweet offers. Guests on select Mediterranean sailings between May and November 2018 can enjoy complimentary pre- and post-voyage stays at top hotels in Athens, Cannes and Rome. And guests who book a sailing on any of Star Clippers’ three ships for travel between December 2017 and June 2018 will receive a complimentary onboard massage, Champagne and sweet treats – but must book by January 6, 2018, to qualify.

Contact Star Clippers or your travel agent for more.