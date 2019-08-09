SEARCH

Venice Reroutes Cruise Ships Away from Historic City Center
Venice Reroutes Cruise Ships Away from Historic City Center

Porthole Cruise Magazine - August 8, 2019
August 9, 2019

Cruise Deal of the Week – August 9, 2019

Cruise Deal of the Week

Last minute cruise deals are one of the best ways to save money on your next cruise vacation, but it’s not always easy to book one. You have to be flexible with your schedule as you often only have a matter of weeks from when you book to when the cruise sails. This week we have a last minute cruise deal from our friends at Holland America Line that you won’t want to pass up on. Sail the beautiful Caribbean from Fort Lauderdale on board the gorgeous Holland American Line Veendam with stops in some popular ports along the way.

7-Day Eastern Caribbean Itinerary

Guests sailing on board Veendam are in for a great vacation. Leaving October 30th, 2019, the ship sails to Grand Turk, St. Thomas/Charlotte Amalie, Half Moon Cay and back to Fort Lauderdale. Not only do guests get a great discount on the price of the ticket, but also a few perks to sweeten the deal. How does $350 in onboard credits sound? Guests who book a suite also get free internet and if you’re a Florida resident? You could also get up to $300 to spend at sea.

Stateroom pricing starts at:

  • Inside – $314
  • Oceanview -$404
  • Balcony – $804
  • Suite – $894

Click the image below to view the deal!

Leave a Comment

A decades long fight for Venice’s historic city center is over, and it's the residents who are claiming victory. Amidst concerns of the impact of ships docking…

