Cruise Deal of the Week – August 6, 2021

Are you ready to cruise? Ships are sailing from ports all over the country and passengers are raving about getting back on board their favorite cruise lines and ships for some much needed relaxation and a whole lot of fun! If you’re hesitant to book a longer cruise, there are plenty of shorter options that let cruisers dip their toes back into their favorite vacation after such a long period of time. Today on Cruise Deal of the Week, we have a short cruise leaving from Port Canaveral with two stops in the Bahamas! Check it out below!

3-Day Bahamas Cruise

Port Canaveral is one of the most popular cruise ports in the world and there are plenty of awesome cruising sailing in the coming months. One of our favorites is a 3-day Bahamas cruise from MSC Cruises which visits Nassau and the cruise line’s private island resort Ocean Cay on board MSC Divina. The cruise line is offering a number of dates to choose from starting on October 14, 2021 through the end of the year and beyond. Added perks if you book soon include free drinks and free WIFI so you can kick back, relax and send your friends and family plenty of pictures from the gorgeous beaches of the Bahamas. The cheapest posted booking is just $129 for an interior room and just $389 for a suite! Different dates have different prices so double check you’re getting the best deal before you book!

The best part about sailing from Port Canaveral is the pre- and post-cruise stay in Orlando so you and the family can check out the incredible theme parks like Disney World, Universal Studios, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, SeaWorld, Epcot and more! There’s also the Kennedy Space Center and world-famous Cocoa Beach for those who want to get a nice base tan before they sail!