Hurricane Dorian Is Here to Ruin Your Labor Day Weekend
Porthole Cruise Magazine - August 29, 2019
August 29, 2019

Cruise Deal of the Week – August 29, 2019

Isn’t it time to book a cruise? To the Pacific, to be specific.

Windstar Cruises is a small ship cruising company that touts themselves as 180 degrees from ordinary. If you’ve only sailed on larger ships, you’re really missing out on a fantastic cruise vacation. Small ships (less than 500 people) are fantastic experiences as you can go places and see things the bigger ships simply cannot.

Days Along Mexico’s Pacific Coast

Windstar Cruises has a Pacific itinerary on board the luxurious Star Legend with calls at Manzanillo, Huatulco, Puerto Chiapas, Playa del Coco, Herradura, and Puerto Caldera. The cruise leaves from Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on Saturday October 11, 2019 and sails for 8 days before returning.

Do yourself a favor and book today as suites are starting at just $999 per person!

 

Holland America Line <i> Nieuw Statendam</i> Cruise Ship Review
Holland America Line Nieuw Statendam Cruise Ship Review

Porthole Cruise Magazine - August 22, 2019
Celebrity <i>Edge</i> Cruise Ship Review
Celebrity Edge Cruise Ship Review

Porthole Cruise Magazine - August 22, 2019
Highlights of Vietnam – Hoi An, Hanoi and Halong Bay
Highlights of Vietnam – Hoi An, Hanoi and Halong Bay

Porthole Cruise Magazine - August 22, 2019
Cruising to Belize? Don’t Skip the Manatees!
Cruising to Belize? Don’t Skip the Manatees!

Porthole Cruise Magazine - August 21, 2019

Well, we knew we’d get one eventually.  Officially starting on June 1, hurricane season is something all cruisers keep a watchful eye on. Here we are a…

