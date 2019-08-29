Cruise Deal of the Week

Isn’t it time to book a cruise? To the Pacific, to be specific.

Windstar Cruises is a small ship cruising company that touts themselves as 180 degrees from ordinary. If you’ve only sailed on larger ships, you’re really missing out on a fantastic cruise vacation. Small ships (less than 500 people) are fantastic experiences as you can go places and see things the bigger ships simply cannot.

8 Days Along Mexico’s Pacific Coast

Windstar Cruises has a Pacific itinerary on board the luxurious Star Legend with calls at Manzanillo, Huatulco, Puerto Chiapas, Playa del Coco, Herradura, and Puerto Caldera. The cruise leaves from Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on Saturday October 11, 2019 and sails for 8 days before returning.

Do yourself a favor and book today as suites are starting at just $999 per person!