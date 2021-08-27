Cruise Deal of the Week – August 27, 2021

Click on the icons below to share this post









The big news in cruising over the past week has been the Bahamas new vaccine mandate for cruise ships calling on not just Bahamian ports like Nassau, but also the private island resorts owned by cruise lines. The result? Cruises to the Bahamas are now going to be fully vaccinated, at least among those older than 12 years old who are eligible to get the vaccine.

What does that mean for cruisers? It means you’re going to be surrounded by vaccinated people the next time you cruise to the Bahamas, something Porthole Cruise and Travel readers have repeatedly said they prefer.

On today’s Cruise Deal of the Week, we have a four day cruise to the Bahamas on board a brand new ship that you aren’t going to want to miss!

4-Day Bahamas Cruise on Holland America Line

Holland America Line is taking their brand new ship Rotterdam on a sailing from Fort Lauderdale, Florida to their private island in the Bahamas Half Moon Cay followed by a call on Key West. The ship leaves on Wednesday November 3, 2021 and if you book soon, you can get up to $1,700 cash back as well as up to $150 in onboard credit to use during the cruise. Prices aren’t going to get any better, either. Right now you can book an interior stateroom for just $399 and if you really want to live the luxury life, suites are just $849 per person.

Rotterdam is the third ship in Holland America’s Pinnacle Class series and the seventh ship in the past 150 years to feature the name Rotterdam. The ship will hold 2,668 guests and feature a number of innovative Pinnacle Class technology and dining concepts like the 270-degree surround screen World Stage, Rudi’s Sel de Mer and Grand Dutch Café.

If you’re looking for a shorter, safe cruise to get you back into the cruise groove, this fully vaccinated cruise from Holland America Line is one of the better options we’ve seen!