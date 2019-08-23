Cruise Deal of the Week – August 23, 2019

Seeing the world isn’t easy. Earth is a big place with lots of sights, sounds and experiences to be had. Thankfully, we live in an era where it doesn’t take weeks to get from one continent to another and that’s great news for those looking to embark on an epic vacation. Holland America Line is known for their above average cruise experiences and now is your chance to book your spot on a 51 day World & Exotic Cruise on board the lovely Holland America Line Amsterdam.

What is a World Cruise?

Leaving from sunny San Diego, the cruise heads to Hawaii before continuing west to the islands of the South Pacific. The full list of stops on the cruise is below:

San Diego, Honolulu, Lahaina, Nawiliwili, Hilo, Kilauea Volcano, Kailua-Kona, Crossing the International Dateline, Crossing the Equator, Fanning Island, Crossing the International Dateline, Pago Pago Harbor, Crossing the International Dateline, Apia, Savusavu, Suva/Fiji, Dravuni Island, Lautoka, Luganville, Port Vila Harbour, Mystery Island, Nuku’alofa, Vava’u, Crossing the International Dateline, Alofi, Rarotonga/Cook Islands, Bora Bora, Raiatea, Papeete/Polynesia, Moorea, Rangiroa/Polynesia, Fakarava, Nuku Hiva, Crossing the Equator, and back to San Diego.

A 51 day cruise sounds like a lot, but inside cabins start at just $6542 per person. Oceanview rooms are just a couple hundred more. When you’re considering it’s nearly two months at sea, those rates are very reasonable.

The ship leaves San Diego on Monday, October 28…will you be on it? To book your stateroom or learn more about the cruise, CLICK HERE.