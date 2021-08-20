Cruise Deal of the Week – August 20, 2021

Click on the icons below to share this post









What a week for cruising! First, we had Norwegian Cruise Line set sail from their hub at PortMiami for the first time since the pandemic began all those months ago. Norwegian Gem set sail with 100% of passengers on board fully vaccinated against COVID-19 thanks to the cruise line’s legal victory against the state of Florida. No word yet on when an appeal of that decision will happen, but in an interview with Porthole Cruise and Travel revealed that he doesn’t see any movement on that front, Norwegian Cruise Line President Harry Sommer until next year at the earliest.

Norwegian has some pretty awesome cruise deals going on right now, but this one leaving from beautiful Southern California with calls on the Baja Peninsula is one we absolutely love!

Norwegian Bliss Cruise from Los Angeles

Norwegian Bliss is headed to Mexico! The ship sets sail from sunny Los Angeles, California on October 24, 2021 and spends two days at sea before calling on Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlan and Cabo San Lucas before heading back to L.A. There are multiple dates to choose from as well ranging from the first cruise in October all the way through April 2022 so you can choose the date that works the best around your schedule.

The deals range depending on the date you sail, but the lowest price for an inside room starts at $496 and the lowest price for a suite is just $762 per person. Norwegian is also offering up to $1,700 cash back, five free perks, reduced deposits, free airfare for your second guest and extra latitude points on select sailings. Make sure you look through all the dates as which dates so sail can affect which deals you can take advantage of. Some sailings even offer onboard credit for the spa and more!

If you’re looking for a sunny cruise on an awesome ship, this one is for you!