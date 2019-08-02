SEARCH

MSC Hosts the Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders Annual Photoshoot Cruise
MSC Hosts the Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders Annual Photoshoot Cruise

August 2, 2019
August 2, 2019

Cruise Deal of the Week – August 2, 2019

Cruise Deal of the Week

Earlier this year, MSC Cruises celebrated the 20 millionth passenger sailing aboard one of their many cruise ships. The line offers a number of cruise itineraries all over the world, but today we have a Western Caribbean sailing deal with a few perks that you won’t want to pass on.

Seven days on board the gorgeous MSC Armonia sound good to you? Then read on!

Seven Day Western Caribbean from MSC Cruises

Departing from Miami on October 14, 2019, this itinerary stops in some of your favorite ports of call like Ochos Rios, Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, Cozumel and Key West. Enjoy fun in the sun as you explore all the Western Caribbean has to offer!

The rates for this cruise are as low as you’ll find, with inside cabins booking for as little as $359 before taxes and fees. Oceanview rooms are only $419 and a balcony $669. All rates are per person. If you really want to live large, a suite will only set you back $789.

Not only are the rates ridiculously low, but they come with extra perks to improve your cruise. Enjoy FREE DRINK (we’re serious) and free WIFI so you can share all your great vacation photos with your family and friends.

About MSC Armonia

Though she was built in 2001 and has changed hands through a couple of cruise lines, a total refurbishing in 2014 gave the ship a whole new feel. Everything from the staterooms to the restaurants got an upgrade and happy cruisers have benefitted ever since. Don’t miss out on your chance to sail on this gorgeous cruise ship from MSC Cruises at a price that won’t break the bank.

MSC Armonia | Photo: MSC Cruises

