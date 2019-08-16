Cruise Deal of the Week – August 16, 2019

Imagine what it was like for the first explorers who crossed the Atlantic Ocean in search of the New World. The ships they sailed on were obviously nothing like the ships of today and it took weeks and weeks at sea to accomplish the feat. These days, those who book a transatlantic voyage on Cunard Line are in for just over a week of outstanding service, fantastic meals and some of the best onboard entertainment and enrichment at sea. Those looking at Cunard Line sailings won’t want to miss out on a new Transatlantic & Repositioning cruise on board the famous Queen Mary 2.

What is a Transatlantic Repositioning Cruise?

Leaving from New York City on October 18, 2019, Queen Mary 2 will spend six days at sea before calling in Southhampton, England. The point of the cruise is to bring the ship to Europe where she will sail going forward. Usually repositioning cruises are more affordable and still feature all of the same luxuries and accommodations as other itineraries.

Cunard Line is currently running a “BIG BALCONY EVENT” promotion that’s saving people even more on their cruise vacation. Book now and receive up to $1,000 to spend on board plus free drinks AND free gratuities for those staying in Grill Suite rooms. Inside staterooms start at $1494 and balcony rooms at $2054.

If you’ve never experienced a Transatlantic cruise, Cunard Line is the perfect place to start. Let us know your experiences in the comments below!