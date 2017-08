Cruise Deal of the Week – Aug. 4, 2017

Norwegian Cruise Line is enticing travelers to explore faraway places with the Norwegian’s Distinctive Voyages promotion. Guests booking select 9-day or longer voyages receive a 120-minute phone package, 250-minute Internet package, $50 in credit per port shore excursion, up to $400 in air credit and $100 in hotel credit. Book by September 30.

Contact Norwegian Cruise Line or your travel agent for more.