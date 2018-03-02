Cruise Control | Top 10 Cruise Tips For First-Time Cruisers (Video)

We asked our network of half-a-million cruise enthusiasts what they wish they knew before taking their first cruise, and the polls are in! Here are the top 10 tips for first-time cruisers:

Don’t Fill Up Before You Get On The Ship!

There’s a buffet as soon as you get on the ship, so try not to fill up on airport bagels beforehand.

Bring an Extension Cord

The top complaint on a number of cruise lines is lack of outlets. Savvy cruise-goers bring extension cords and power strips to make the most of their cabin outlets.

Anti-Wrinkle Spray

Warm weather brings wrinkles. Downy is the spray most suggested by expert cruisers to keep your resort wear wrinkle free.

Pack Light and Pack Smart

Pack a swimsuit in your carry-on so you don’t have to wait for your luggage to arrive before taking a dip in the main pool. Your cabin stateroom is not oversized, so bring the basics and travel light.

Lanyard

There’s nothing worse than getting in and out of the pool to get your cabin card for drinks and getting everything wet. Invest a few bucks in a lanyard, and go the extra mile for the waterproof patch, so you can keep your phone and card with you while you sunbathe and swim.

Breakfast in the Main Dining Room

Our network of repeat cruisers say the majority of them didn’t realize until their third cruise that at-sea days had a fabulous full breakfast or brunch in the main dining room, not just the buffet.

Tea time!

Cruise lines such as Holland America Line are known and loved for perks such as afternoon tea. Many other cruise lines are now incorporating afternoon tea in to their cruise offerings, and the hors d’oeuvres are delectable.

Air Freshener

With small cabin comes small bathroom. Our expert cruisers suggest bringing some air freshener to keep things “fresh.”

Late-Night Comedy

After a day of excursions, it may be a struggle to stay up past the main show. However, the late-night comedy is worth staying up for, and will have you laughing for days.

Budget for Photos

Pictures on the ship taken by the ship’s photographer come with a cost, so be sure to budget for photos.

— Christina Hunting