Cruise Booking Website Predicts Sold Out Itineraries, Cruise Lines

What if you could know before you book whether or not a cruise line is going to sell out of staterooms? What if you could narrow it down to not only the specific ship, but also the destination and the type of room? Cruise booking website Cruisewatch has done just that. Using a data pool from the past few years, coupled with analysis from artificial intelligence, the booking service has released their findings into which lines, ships and itineraries are most likely to sell out in the coming weeks and the results might surprise you!

Caribbean Cruises Remain Popular

The study from Cruisewatch first looked at where the most popular cruises are. The results? Evergreen cruising locations like the Caribbean and the Bahamas were the most likely to be sold out, with Cruisewatch even predicting that 50% of cruises to these regions will sell out in the next 10 weeks. Following the Caribbean and the Bahamas in popularity were Asia, South America and the Mediterranean.

Markus Stumpe, CEO and co-founder of Cruisewatch, explained why the information will help cruisers.

“We invented the vacancy prediction to give the customers a full picture of their options. In combination with our price prediction, our customers gain more control in making informed decisions,” Stumpe explains.

To further improve their AI-based prediction engine, Cruisewatch will partnering with scientists from the Technical University of Leibniz in Hanover, Germany.

The Most Popular Cruise Lines

After cruisers decide where they are cruising, the next step is to choose a cruise line and ship. MSC Cruises, Carnival Cruise Lines, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line topped the list of cruise lines most likely to sell out with MSC Grandiosa, Costa Smeralda and NCL’s Pride of America the most likely ships to sell out.

When it comes to cabins, interior rooms go first, then suites, followed by the least likely cabins to be sold out, oceanview and balcony staterooms. If you’re wondering why suites are more likely to be sold out despite being so expensive, remember it’s because there are fewer of them on board the ship!

Have you ever used a cruise booking website to plan your vacation? Let us know in the comments below!