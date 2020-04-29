Could Cruise Lines Make Passengers Wear Masks?

We’re starting to see what travel in a post-Coronavirus world will look like and for JetBlue passengers, that means masks are mandatory for all passengers beginning May 4th. In a press release, JetBlue became the first airline in America to institute a policy requiring face coverings, but chances are it will be standard operating procedure for air travel in the near future.

The airline explained that their decision to require face coverings for passengers and crew came from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for reducing virus transmission.

That got us thinking, could cruisers be required to wear face coverings when ships resume operation?

From the JetBlue CEO

The reason we’re now required to wear face coverings is really quite simply, they work. Even homemade cloth masks reduce how easily COVID 19 spreads, especially in places like airplanes or public transit where social distancing is nearly impossible.

“Wearing a face covering isn’t about protecting yourself, it’s about protecting those around you,” said Joanna Geraghty, president and chief operating officer of JetBlue. “This is the new flying etiquette. Onboard, cabin air is well circulated and cleaned through filters every few minutes but this is a shared space where we have to be considerate of others. We are also asking our customers to follow these CDC guidelines in the airport as well.”

JetBlue has long been a popular airline for cruisers thanks to their many flights to Florida, the Caribbean, Central and South America. Considering many cruisers need to hop on a plane to get to their port, anything that makes flying safer is great news for the cruise industry. If industries like airlines, theme parks and hotels can get back up and running safely and smoothly and smoothly in the coming months, then that bodes well for a cruise industry itching to get back to operation.

Could Cruisers Have to Wear Masks?

It’s doubtful that cruise lines would force passengers to wear face coverings while on board. It just wouldn’t make sense to return to operation with a stipulation like that. There’s a good chance you’ll see more crew members wearing masks when cruising returns, particularly in food service areas, spa and beauty services, and even housekeeping staff.

For those with underlying health conditions or the elderly, face coverings are going to be important for a long time, no matter if it’s on a cruise ship, an airplane or at the grocery store. Should cruising return to normal in 2020, it’s unlikely people in that situation would consider boarding a ship until they could do so with full confidence.

Would you go on a cruise if you had to wear some sort of face covering while outside of your stateroom? Let us know in the comments below!