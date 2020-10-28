Costa Toscana to Spend Inaugural Season in South America

Italian cruise line Costa Cruises has announced they will deploy Costa Favolosa and their new flagship Costa Toscana in South America for the 2021-2022 cruise season. Embarkation ports will be Santos, Rio de Janeiro, and Itajaí in Brazil. Costa Favolosa’s season will also extend an extra five months past original plans.

Costa Cruises’ general manager for Central and South America Dario Rustico made the announcement during an online conference earlier this week.

“The arrival of Costa Toscana is a historic moment for Costa Cruises, for the entire cruise industry and for Brazil,” he said. “The debut in Brazil of our most innovative ship strengthens the special 72-year long bond between Costa Cruises and South America. Costa Toscana promises to be a highly popular attraction in 2022, enabling our guests to enjoy memorable experiences, five-star dining, high-tech entertainment, and the pure joy and relaxation that comes with being on the open sea.”

About Costa Toscana

Costa Toscana is currently under construction at the Meyer shipyard in Turku, Finland. She is the sister ship to Costa Smeralda which debuted in 2019 and will share many similarities, but some differences, like a new cabin category with a balcony and terrace. The ship also features 13 unique restaurants, 18 bars, a spa with 16 treatment rooms, an onboard waterpark with waterslides, four pools and a dedicated child care facility.

The inaugural cruise for Costa Toscana will depart Santos, Brazil on December 26, 2021 for a seven-night New Year’s Eve holiday cruise with stops in Salvador and Ilhéus. The ship will continue sailing that itinerary until April 2022 when she embarks on a trans-Atlantic crossing to Italy.

In November of 2021, Costa Favolosa will begin cruising in South America for almost five months, the longest season in the history of Costa Cruises in the region. The ship will offer five cruises from Santos, from three to six nights, with stops at Búzios, Salvador, Ilhabela and Balneário Camboriú.

Would you cruise from Brazil on board the new Costa ship? Let us know!