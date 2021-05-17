Costa Luminosa Restarts from Trieste, Italy

Another cruise ship in the Costa Cruises fleet resumed operation from the port of Trieste, Italy! Costa Luminosa became the second Costa ship to restart and the first to resume cruises in the Adriatic Sea and Greece. The cruise line has plans to start two more ships for a total of four operating this summer.

Costa Luminosa will sail 7-day itineraries with calls at Bari, Italy, and the Greek destinations of Corfu, Athens (Piraeus), Mykonos and Katakolon/Olympia. The cruise line will operate a total of 27 cruises which will be available through the summer and into autumn until mid-November.

The ship’s restart was celebrated in Trieste by Costa Cruises President Mario Zanetti with several local authorities including Mayor of Trieste Roberto Dipiazza, Councilor of Friuli Venezia Giulia Region Pierpaolo Roberti, Captain of the Trieste Coast Guard Vincenzo Vitale and Trieste Terminal Passeggeri Chief Executive Officer Francesco Mariani.

“With the restart of the Costa Luminosa, we are finally bringing cruises back to the Adriatic Sea and Greece — one of Europe’s most popular tourist destinations — and reviving a sector of great importance to the economy of many European countries, including Italy, as well as the eastern part of the Mediterranean,” said Costa’s Zanetti. “Just to illustrate the importance of this restart, before the pause caused by the pandemic, our company generated an annual economic impact of almost €13 billion (US$15.8 billion) in Europe, creating over 63,000 jobs. We are particularly pleased to be resuming from Trieste, a city that has always welcomed us warmly, and which will be the home port of Costa Luminosa not only this year, but also in 2022. We look to the future with optimism, and we are working to make Trieste even more strategic for cruises, promoting a sustainable development and a quality guest experience.”

Costa Cruises’ Health and Safety Protocols

Costa Cruises has implemented an enhanced health and safety protocols for all passengers including reducing the number of guests onboard; swab tests for all guests before embarkation and halfway through the cruise; swab tests for the crew before embarkation and regularly during their stay on board; temperature checks every day, every time guests disembark and re-enter the ship, and every time they enter a restaurant; visits to destinations only on protected excursions; social distancing on board and in terminals; new ways of using onboard services; enhanced sanitation and medical services; and the use of protective masks when necessary.

“Trieste welcomes the return of the Costa Cruises ships. In recent years we have developed a very important collaboration with the company that guaranteed a regular presence of Costa ships in our beautiful city. Trieste is a city with a tourist vocation and the return of Costa rewards us for the work we are doing, but above all it means that tourists are back,” said Roberto Dipiazza, mayor of Trieste.

Have you booked a cruise with Costa this summer? Let us know in the comments below!