Costa Cruises Takes Delivery of Costa Toscana

Click on the icons below to share this post









Costa Cruises has taken delivery of their newest ship at the Meyer shipyard in Turku, Finland! Costa Toscana is the second ship under the Costa brand to feature LNG technology, the maritime sector’s most advanced technology for reducing emissions. The ship’s first cruise will depart from Savona, Italy, on March 5, 2022 with calls on Marseille, Barcelona, Valencia, Palermo and Civitavecchia/Rome.

LNG technology is the latest trend in the cruise industry as it enables the almost complete elimination of sulfur oxide emissions (zero emissions) and particulate matter (95-100% reduction), while also significantly reducing nitrogen oxide emissions (direct reduction of 85%) and CO2 (reduction of up to 20%).

“Costa Toscana reinforces our commitment to sustainable innovation by further contributing to the use of LNG applied to cruise ships, a technology that we pioneered. It is an innovation that is part of a constantly evolving path of ecological transition. Indeed, we are also working on testing further innovations, such as fuel cells and batteries, with the aim of eventually achieving the first cruise ship with net zero emissions,” – said Mario Zanetti, President of Costa Cruises. “At the same time, thanks to her excellent and innovative features and services, Costa Toscana will be able to attract new cruise guests, supporting us in consolidating our presence in the Mediterranean and our gradual restart plan”.

Costa Toscana New Features

Along with LNG power, the ship features a series of new technological innovations designed to further reduce environmental impact. The entire daily water requirement is met by transforming seawater using desalination plants. Energy consumption is minimized thanks to an intelligent energy efficiency system. The cruise line will also separate waste collection and recycling of materials such as plastic, paper, glass and aluminum will be carried out on board, as part of an integrated approach aimed at implementing circular economy projects.

RELATED: Mangia, Mangia on Costa Smeralda

A tribute to the Tuscany region of Italy, the ship was curated by Adam D. Tihany and designed to enhance and bring to life in a single location the best of this wonderful Italian region, which gives its name to the ship, its decks and main public areas. The driftwood used to furnish the islands of the new Archipelago restaurant were sourced by “Guardians of the Coast”, the environmental education program for the protection of the Italian coastline promoted by the Costa Crociere Foundation. For every dinner served at Archipelago, Costa Cruises will donate part of the proceeds to the Costa Cruises Foundation to support environmental and social projects.

Have you sailed with Costa Cruises before? Let us know in the comments!