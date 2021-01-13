fbpx

Construction Begins on Carnival Celebration
One of the most important milestones in shipbuilding took place at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland today. Construction on Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Celebration is now underway for the Exel-class ship set to debut in Miami in November 2022. The sister ship to the brand new Mardi Gras, Carnival Celebration will debut as part of Carnival Cruise Line’s year-long 50th birthday festivities. 
 
 “The steel-cutting ceremony marks the beginning of yet another exciting chapter for Carnival Cruise Line.  Not only will Carnival Celebration feature signature amenities from Mardi Gras but usher in a new era for Carnival Cruise Line with some special innovations created just for her that we’re sure our guests will enjoy,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.  “We’re equally excited about Carnival Celebration’s role in our 50th birthday festivities which will serve as an unforgettable way for our fans to mark this exciting milestone in our company’s history.”
 
Duffy recently joined Porthole Cruise Founder and Editor-in-Chief Bill Panoff for a discussion of the latest cruise industry news, including the launch of the new Mardi Gras cruise ship and how her cruise line would approach fulfilling all the requirements laid out by the CDC in their conditional sail order. 
 
Carnival Cruise Line

Social distancing at the steel cutting event | Photo: Carnival Cruise Line

About Carnival Celebration 

 
Like her sister ship, Carnival Celebration will also feature BOLT, the first roller coaster at sea. Only Santa Claus has been able to ride the roller coaster on Mardi Gras so far, but it won’t be long now before cruisers from all over the world will step on board to check out what is one of the most advanced ships at sea. 
 
Along with the new ship, Carnival Cruise Line is building a brand new terminal at PortMiami to accomodate the vessel. PortMiami is already the top embarkation port for the cruise line and the new terminal only bolsters that reputation. 
 
Carnival’s 50th birthday party begin in March 2022, the cruise line’s actual birthday month, with a series of commemorative sailings that will feature special entertainment and itineraries and continuing all year long, culminating with Carnival Celebration’s arrival in November.
 
If you want to book one of Carnival’s special birthday cruises, check out the Sailabration page on the Carnival website for more information. 
 
 
Evan Gove is the SEO & Content Manager for Porthole Cruise's digital department. He covers cruise industry news and writes ship reviews for porthole.com. You can also catch him as a guest on the YouTube series Cruise Control with Bill Panoff. Follow his tweets and posts about the cruise industry from Porthole Cruise's social media accounts.

