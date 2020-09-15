Colombia to Reopen Borders on Sept 21

One of the countries hardest hit by the Coronavirus is looking to reopen their borders by next week. According to Colombian Minister of Transport Angela Maria Orozco, the country will begin a gradual restart for international flights beginning on September 21. All you need to visit the country is present a negative COVID-19 test result prior to travel.

Which flights return to operation will depend on several factors, including where the flights will come from and which airlines are interested in flying there.

Colombia first closed their borders to international travel in March, including those arriving by air and sea. The ban didn’t help the country combat COVID-19, however. Colombia, with a population of nearly 50 million people, recorded more than 700,000 cases, a number that places them in the top 10 in the world for most Coronavirus cases. The country implemented a stay-at-home lockdown order which was finally eased at the start of September. The gradual restart of flights reflects the country’s previous struggles with the virus and an over abundance of caution in preventing another spike.

Can I Cruise to Colombia?

Colombia is a popular destination for cruisers with coastal cities like Cartagena readily found on South American cruise itineraries. The city is known for its fortified walls and for the emerald mines deep in the mountains all around. Cruisers from all over come to Colombia each year to purchase authentic emerald jewelry and enjoy the rich history and heritage. Even inland cities like Medellin get plenty of tourists visiting each year and it’s shockingly obvious how much damage COVID-19 inflicted on the country’s tourism economy.

Those looking to cruise to Colombia now that the international travel restrictions are easing will have to be patient. The country has no plans to open their borders to sea travel until at least October 1. For those thinking of booking a trip, it’s important to note that the U.S. State Department has a “Do Not Travel” advisory for Colombia in effect due to the large number of COVID-19 cases. While that’s just a warning, it could very well dissuade some from visiting in the near future.

Have you visited Colombia or planned a future trip there? Let us know in the comments!