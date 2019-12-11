fbpx

SEARCH

<i>Carnival Panorama</i> Cruise Ship Review
Uncategorized
139 views
139 views

Carnival Panorama Cruise Ship Review

Evan G - December 11, 2019
138 Views
December 11, 2019

Sneak Peek: Cirque Du Soleil COSMOS, EXENTRICKS on MSC Grandiosa

Cirque Du Soleil

Fans of MSC Cruises woke up to a surprise this morning when the cruise line released never before seen images and videos of their newest Cirque Du Soleil shows on board MSC Grandiosa. The cruise line and famed acrobat company first got together in 2015 prior to the completion of MSC Mergaviglia which was the first of MSC’s ships to feature a Cirque Du Soleil performance. 

 Cirque Du Soleil COSMOS and EXENTRICKS

In COSMOS, Journey to the Unbelievable, guests experience a breathtaking voyage across the galaxy with a brave astronaut on a quest for self-discovery. Audiences of EXENTRICKS, Expect the Unexpected, are caught off guard at every turn in this high-spirited spectacle. 

Cirque Du Soleil

The new acrobatic performance ‘Ginger Rope’ in COSMOS features three artists using a unique acrobatic apparatus developed specifically for the show. Aerialists fly gracefully in orbit on the rotating stage on moving ropes embodying rings around the planets. For the first time for any Cirque du Soleil at Sea show, EXENTRICKS puts guests in the center of the show with audience participation playing a vital role in the story, bringing MSC Cruises guests closer to the artists than ever before.

Cirque Du Soleil

Each Cirque du Soleil at Sea show is an original production exclusively created for MSC Cruises’ Meraviglia generation ships. With six original shows, Cirque du Soleil is constantly pushing its creative boundaries, reinventing its processes, challenging the status quo and exploring new territories to create inspiring and captivating experiences that are sure to delight MSC Cruises guests. 

Cirque Du Soleil

MSC Cruises is one of the fastest growing cruise brands and partnerships of such magnitude are part of the reason why. Entertainment on board cruise ships is something Porthole Cruise Magazine readers take seriously and cruisers are always looking for the next great show at sea. 

Cirque Du Soleil

RELATED: New Cirque Du Soleil on MSC 

Have you seen Cirque Du Soleil on board an MSC ship? How about on land? Let us know what you thought of the show in the comments below! 
Let us know your comments!
############
Carnival and KultureCity Collaborate for Sensory Inclusion
Cruise News
716 views
716 views

Carnival and KultureCity Collaborate for Sensory Inclusion

Porthole Cruise Magazine - December 3, 2019
Your Colombian Emerald Holiday Buying Guide
Fashion
669 views
669 views

Your Colombian Emerald Holiday Buying Guide

Porthole Cruise Magazine - December 3, 2019
VIP@Sea: @TheWaytoTravel (with kids!)
Cruise Magazine
407 views
407 views

VIP@Sea: @TheWaytoTravel (with kids!)

Porthole Cruise - December 3, 2019
A Cruiser’s Guide to Restaurants in Orlando
Cruise Tips
860 views
860 views

A Cruiser’s Guide to Restaurants in Orlando

Porthole Cruise Magazine - December 2, 2019

The Latest

Follow Us And get latest news

Subscribe to our Newsletter:


©2019 Porthole Magazine - Privacy Policy / Terms & Conditions