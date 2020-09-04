Choose Your Cruise – September 4, 2020

Say do you remember, dancing in September?

Earth, Wind & Fire’s most famous tunes is a staple at weddings, galas and more and now is the best month to play it! Summer is at it’s end and most of the country is looking forward to cooler weather, changing leaves and booking the best warm-weather vacation for when the first layer of snow falls. Cruise lines know that people are itching to book so they’re starting off September with some pretty great Labor Day deals on cruises. Here are some of the best Labor Day cruise deals we found that cruisers should jump all over!

Cruise A

MSC Cruises is offering a special Labor Day promotion from now until September 17th where cruisers choose from any 3-, 4-, or 7-night 2021 sailing to the Caribbean and The Bahamas aboard MSC Seaside, MSC Divina, MSC Meraviglia, or MSC Armonia. Everyone who books the Labor Day promotion will receive a shipboard credit of up to $300 per stateroom, based on length of the cruise and category of stateroom booked, and families will benefit with a kids sail free offer on most sailings. In honor of MSC Cruises now sailing from Port Canaveral, those who book on MSC Seaside or MSC Divina from Port Canaveral will qualify for a free balcony upgrade!

Cruise B

Norwegian Cruise Line is running what they’re calling the Balcony Bonus Sale and it’s one you aren’t going to want to miss! Cruisers can book a Balcony stateroom at an Oceanview price on cruises starting in April 2021. In addition, you get to choose 2 Free at Sea Offers from Free Open Bar, Free Specialty Dining, Free Excursions, Free WiFi and Free Kids. The deal isn’t going on forever so if you’re looking at cruise vacations for 2021, this could be the deal for you.

Cruise C

Carnival Cruise Line is kicking off Labor Day Weekend with and Early Saver Sale where cruisers can snag 30% off select cruises, get 2-for-1 deposits and even get the option upgrade your room. There’s a huge selection of cruises to choose from and some of them start at jut $65 per person, per day. Sail the Caribbean or to Mexico’s Baja Peninsula on board the brand new Carnival Panorama, the choice is yours!

So, which Labor Day cruise deal is for you?