Choose Your Cruise – September 11, 2020

Today isn’t a normal Friday. It’s September 11.

Nearly two decades ago, America was attacked by those who see freedom and democracy as the enemy. Since that day, we as a people have fought to preserve the inalienable rights of liberty and justice which make our country such a wonderful place to live. We would be remiss if we didn’t take a moment to remember those who lost their lives as well as those who rushed to help when their fellow Americans were in need. So please, take a moment today to reflect on what it means to live in our great nation and thank those who routinely put themselves in harm’s way for the greater good.

Now, on to everyone’s favorite weekly column, Choose Your Cruise! Today we have three All-American cruises and you get to pick your favorite!

Cruise A

Setting sail in May 2021, America Cruise Lines wants to take you on a tour of the might Mississippi River from New Orleans to Vicksburg, MS and back on a 7-day cruise on board the aptly named America. Stops along the way include the Oak Alley Plantation, Natchez, Saint Francisville, Baton Rouge and the Houmas House Plantation. This Mississippi River cruise is one of the best ways to see America’s most famous river and with a capacity of just 182, there’s plenty of room to spread out and enjoy yourself!

Cruise B

UnCruise is one of the top small ship adventure cruise lines offering cruises to Alaska and they’re going to be full steam ahead in the Spring of 2021. Leaving in May, hop on board the SS Legacy in Seattle and enjoy a five-day cruise to the San Juan Islands, the Strait of Juan de Fuca and Sucia Island before arriving back in Seattle. The ships holds just 86 people so the level of service and personalization is second to none. UnCruise also helps guests get closer to the wild with immersive shore excursions and local cuisine.

Cruise C

When it comes to expedition cruising, nobody has a better reputation than Lindblad Nat-Geo. That makes sense considering National Geographic is one of the foremost travel and adventure magazines in the world. Leaving in May 2021, guests embark on a five-day tour on board National Geographic Sea Lion from Ketchikan to Juneau. The ship holds just 62 guests and plenty of amenities for both relaxation and adventure.

So, which cruise is for you?