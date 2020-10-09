Choose Your Cruise – October 9, 2020

Did you hear the news? Royal Caribbean International got the go-ahead from the government of Singapore to resume cruise operations from the city on December 1! The cruise line will send Quantum of the Seas on two and three night “cruises to nowhere” to start and if those go well, there’s a great chance we see more ships start up operation. If that doesn’t get you jazzed up for the cruise industry, then you’re on the wrong website!

Today on Choose Your Cruise, we’re celebrating cruising’s return with some great deals on cruises coming up soon! And don’t worry, we know Americans aren’t allowed in Singapore, or anywhere else for that matter, so all of these cruises leave from the good ol’ US of A in March of 2021!

Cruise A

We’ve been told by cruise lines that when cruising does come back, expect shorter itineraries with stops at private island resorts instead of traditional cruise ports. Royal Caribbean International’s Navigator of the Seas is leaving from Miami on Friday, March 5 for a three day cruise to the Bahamas. Not only does the cruise stop at Perfect Day at CocoCay, it also stops in Nassau. Royal Caribbean is giving away a ton of awesome perks and savings depending on what stateroom you book, but since they start at just $161 per person, you can afford whatever upgrades you want!

Cruise B

Is there anything more beautiful than the Norwegian sky? Well, how about a cruise on board Norwegian Sky? Norwegian is setting sail in March 2021 for three day cruise to Nassau and their private island Half Moon Cay. The cruise line is throwing in a bunch of perks like free drinks, reduced deposits, upgraded dining and more. That means you can have a steak at Cagney’s after a long day of fun and excitement on the ship and private island! Don’t wait around for offers like this to pass by!

Cruise C

Did you know that MSC Cruises has their own private island? Ocean Cay is brand new and practically untouched since nobody has been able to visit since the wintertime. MSC Cruises is leaving in March 2021 on a three day cruise to Key West and Ocean Cay and you won’t wont to miss out! MSC Armonia was refurbished in 2017 will some awesome new features so there’s plenty to do on board. The best part? Staterooms start at just $189!

Which cruise would you choose?