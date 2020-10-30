Choose Your Cruise – October 30, 2020

There’s nothing scary about tomorrow for cruisers!

Sure, the streets of America will be filled with ghosts, goblins and probably a ton of people riding skateboards and drinking cranberry juice, but it’s also the last day of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s no-sail order!

As the clock strikes midnight signaling it’s now November 1st, cruise lines all over the country will awaken from their nearly 9-month slumber and begin preparing their ships to cruise once again. Of course, that doesn’t mean a last-minute extension of the isn’t possible, but we’re choosing to be positive and hope for the best!

Choose your cruise wisely, because you might actually get to embark on one of them!

Cruise A

Bahamas cruises are going to be hugely popular once things get started again and if you’ve never been on a cruise, they’re a great way to dip your toes into the experience. Carnival Cruise Line is offering a 3-day cruise to the Bahamas on board Carnival Conquest from Miami, FL with a stop in Nassau, Bahamas. There are four cruising dates to choose from between December 18, 2020 and January 8, 2021 and you can book a suite for less than $600 on any of them.

Cruise B

Norwegian Cruise Line is all about the Bahamas thanks to Great Stirrup Cay, their private island resort. The cruise line is offer a 3-day cruise to the Bahamas on board Norwegian Sky with stops at both Great Stirrup Cay and Nassau. There are four dates to choose from between January 8, 2021 and February 5, 2021 and rates for inside staterooms start at just $399 for select dates. Norwegian Cruise Line is offering up to $1,700 cash back, up to five free perks and reduced deposits depending on which stateroom you book!

Cruise C

If you’ve got kids running amok all over the house, a Disney Cruise Line vacation might be just what they need to blow off some steam. There’s a million things to do on a Disney ship not just for kids, but parents too! Leaving from Port Canaveral outside of Orlando, FL, Disney Dream is embarking on a 3-day cruise to the Bahamas with stops in Nassau and Castaway Cay. There are a TON of dates to choose from between December 2020 and May 2021 so you’ll definitely be able to find one that works!